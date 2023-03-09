Xander Zayas injured, pulled from April 1st Ramirez vs Dogboe co-feature

The upcoming boxing schedule has taken a slight hit, as Top Rank announced today that Xander Zayas is out of his April 1st bout with Ronald Cruz due to injury. Said fight was to serve as the co-feature for Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe in Tulsa; in its place comes Joet Gonzalez vs Jose Enrique Vivas, previously on the prelims.

Zayas (15-0, 10 KO), 20, won a wide decision over Alexis Salazar Flores last December to cap off a three-fight 2022. He’s never been out for longer than six months and four days in his professional career, so fingers crossed his youthful vitality lets him heal up and keep that record intact.

Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KO) vs Vivas (22-2, 11 KO) looks like a solid replacement in terms of entertainment value. Gonzalez is as hard-nosed and aggressive as ever, while Vivas has consistently put on shows when given the Top Rank spotlight.