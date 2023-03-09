 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xander Zayas injured, pulled from April 1st Ramirez vs Dogboe co-feature

Joet Gonzalez vs Jose Enrique Vivas will serve as the new opener

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Teofimo Lopez v Sandor Martin Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The upcoming boxing schedule has taken a slight hit, as Top Rank announced today that Xander Zayas is out of his April 1st bout with Ronald Cruz due to injury. Said fight was to serve as the co-feature for Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe in Tulsa; in its place comes Joet Gonzalez vs Jose Enrique Vivas, previously on the prelims.

Zayas (15-0, 10 KO), 20, won a wide decision over Alexis Salazar Flores last December to cap off a three-fight 2022. He’s never been out for longer than six months and four days in his professional career, so fingers crossed his youthful vitality lets him heal up and keep that record intact.

No, I’m not jealous, even if I did tweak my back doing cable wood chops a month ago and it still hurts.

Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KO) vs Vivas (22-2, 11 KO) looks like a solid replacement in terms of entertainment value. Gonzalez is as hard-nosed and aggressive as ever, while Vivas has consistently put on shows when given the Top Rank spotlight.

