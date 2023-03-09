During another press event for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, Garcia spoke with media members about how much this fight means to him and why he’s going to lay it all on the line — with zero doubt about getting the job done. Check out some excerpts of what Garcia had to say about facing Tank.

“I willing to risk my soul for this,” Garcia said. “I’m ready to risk my life. One thing I can definitely guarantee him, it won’t be easy. If he thinks he’s just gonna come in and throw a couple punches, I’m gonna fold, he’s got another thing coming for him. He doesn’t understand this type of hunger, this type of fire. This is not normal. I’m ready to destroy him.

“I’m not gonna let myself lose this fight. I don’t care if I’m tired, I don’t care nothing. He’s going to really have to put me to sleep in order to even get me off of him. I’m hitting him with hard shots the whole fight. I’m coming to knock him out, that’s it.

“He doesn’t make sense. If (he thinks) all I got is a left hook, that might be all I need. He’s so little, I’m gonna hit him on top of that head, everything. I see it’s so big, he has a big head. It’s like a big target. Easy to hit.

“He looks for similar traits in all opponents, guys that don’t hit hard and they’re gonna gas themselves out by throwing. That’s just what he looks for because he thinks he can overpower everybody. He thinks he’s a tank, he thinks he’s a bully. He’s gonna walk into something this fight, promise you that.

“He thinks he’s got better defense than it actually is. You don’t have a good defense if you’re always walking out of the ring bruised up. He got bruised up by Gamboa. Gamboa had one leg. I mean, how good can your defense really be? You’re all busted up. Nobody’s looking at that though, because they’re just looking at the end results. But he was getting his ass whooped a couple of times and when I hit him with that he’s gonna look like a different person in the ring, he’s gonna look all messed up.”