Joshua vs Franklin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Anthony Joshua will return to action today in London, facing Jermaine Franklin in a heavyweight main event from the O2 Arena, live on DAZN.

We’ll be here from 2 pm ET for live updates, highlights, and results of the main card, plus round-by-round for the main event, all in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET)

John Hedges (7-0, 2 KO) vs Daniel Bocianski (11-2, 2 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds

Ziyad Almaayouf (2-0, 1 KO) vs Georgi Velichkov (3-11, 3 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

Jordan Flynn (8-0, 1 KO) vs Kane Baker (18-9-1, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Juergen Uldedaj (15-0, 6 KO) vs Benoit Huber (8-3, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds

Peter Kadiru (14-1, 7 KO) vs Alen Lauriolle (6-1, 3 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)