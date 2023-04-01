Ramirez vs Dogboe: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe headline tonight on ESPN+ from Tulsa, Okla., squaring off the vacant WBO featherweight title in the Top Rank main event.

Prelims start about 7 pm ET on ESPN+, and then Wil Esco will be here at 11 pm ET for the main fights, also on ESPN+, with updates and round-by-round in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KO) vs Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (8-1, 6 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Jeremiah Milton (8-0, 6 KO) vs Fabio Maldonado (29-6, 28 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Tiger Johnson (7-0, 5 KO) vs Alfonso Olvera (12-7-3, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr (5-0, 3 KO) vs Jasper McCargo (4-3-2, 2 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KO) vs Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Abdullah Mason (6-0, 5 KO) vs Erick Garcia Benitez (4-3, 1 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Rohan Polanco (8-0, 5 KO) vs Ricardo Quiroz (12-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (ESPN+, 11:00 pm ET)