 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘He’s not the same guy anymore’: Boxing pros react to Anthony Joshua’s win over Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua’s return against Jermaine Franklin received mixed reviews.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Anthony Joshua’s return against Jermaine Franklin received mixed reviews
Anthony Joshua’s return against Jermaine Franklin received mixed reviews
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua got the W today over Jermaine Franklin, but how much did he really impress?

The win came by unanimous decision, absolutely no question about who deserved the duke, but Joshua himself admitted he “should have knocked (Franklin) out” in his post-fight interview, and some of the pros out there watching didn’t seem too enthused with AJ’s performance, either, or with the little scuffle with Franklin and his team after the fight was over.

“Joshua is not the same guy anymore,” heavyweight contender Otto Wallin said. “His head is gone and the stuff after the fight shows it even more. He’s feeling too much pressure.”

Teddy Atlas, longtime trainer, analyst, and broadcaster, didn’t see much different in Joshua under new trainer Derrick James.

“No change in Joshua with new trainer,” Atlas wrote. “He’s a typical English fighter, very picturesque, but you can hit him standing tall.”

Here are some more early reactions from boxing Twitter:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook