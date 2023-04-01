‘He’s not the same guy anymore’: Boxing pros react to Anthony Joshua’s win over Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua got the W today over Jermaine Franklin, but how much did he really impress?

The win came by unanimous decision, absolutely no question about who deserved the duke, but Joshua himself admitted he “should have knocked (Franklin) out” in his post-fight interview, and some of the pros out there watching didn’t seem too enthused with AJ’s performance, either, or with the little scuffle with Franklin and his team after the fight was over.

Here are some more early reactions from boxing Twitter:

Joshua is not the same guy anymore. His head is gone and the stuff after the fight shows it even more. He’s feeling too much pressure — Otto Wallin (@OttoWallin) April 1, 2023

No change in Joshua with new trainer, he’s a typical English style fighter, very picturesque, but you can hit him standing talk. #JoshuaFranklin — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 1, 2023

Joshua should've stuck with Robert Garcia, IMO. Building Chemistry takes time and effort. You learn more in ONE good loss than two plain wins. — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) April 1, 2023

AJ came in at his heaviest ever. We all thought he'd have to win in the first half, but his engine was better than we've ever seen it ‍♂️ — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) April 1, 2023

Martin Bakole beats AJ. — Alex Arthur AAA (@AlexArthur1) April 1, 2023

117-111 about right it was competitive but Aj pulled away 2nd half but he looked gun shy his punches at times were coming back faster than they were going out has to rid that mentality — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) April 1, 2023

Joshua does not need to be fighting Fury or Wilder next! No way he needs another few confidence builders. Whyte or Joyce — Darren Reay (@DarrenReay007) April 1, 2023

Can’t win AJ can he, goes out and has a gunslinging fight & everyone says how raw and novicey he is. And goes out tonight and gets behind the jab & he’s a shadow of himself. Thought he boxed well at times, but a part of me wanted him to have it — Tom Farrell (@TomFarrell89) April 1, 2023

Shout out to Franklin homie was fighting all of Britain



SAID IT SINCE DAY AJ BEEN A BI$&@@DAZNBoxing Love y’all but step y’all game up — BIGBABYMILLER (@BIGBABYMILLER) April 1, 2023

AJ just be cool when the final bell rings bruh. ‍♂️ — Gabriel Rosado (@KingGabRosado) April 1, 2023

It looks easy from the outside but once in them ropes it’s different game , I thought the performance was perfect for aj , opponent was perfect 12 good rounds , and looked the fittest he’s been — derry mathews (@derrymathews23) April 1, 2023

Joshua was dominant but he did get away with a lot in this fight. A lot of holding in the second half, holding behind the head and hitting, stuff he won’t be able to do and be victorious against a Fury or a Wilder. #JoshuaFranklin — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) April 1, 2023