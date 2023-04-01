WrestleMania 39 highlights: KSI put through table by Logan Paul at WWE’s biggest show of the year

Influencer and celebrity boxer Logan Paul has turned to WWE over the last year, and tonight at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, his friend, business partner, and former rival KSI got into the mix, too.

Paul, who had a showcase match against Seth Rollins at WWE’s biggest event of the year, was accompanied to the ring by a Prime drinks bottle mascot.

If you’ve seen enough pro wrestling, once the mascot stuck around, you kinda knew it was getting involved in the match at some point. One guess would have been Logan’s brother, Jake Paul. Instead, it was KSI, making, I guess, his WWE debut:

The attempt at teaming up to overcome Rollins backfired, though, and KSI wound up being splashed through a ringside commentary table by his business partner:

Rollins would go on to win the match.

As for KSI, he’ll now surely turn his attention to his May 13 boxing return, when he faces entrepreneur Joe Fournier in a Misfits Boxing main event on DAZN PPV.