Anthony Joshua planning December return

Anthony Joshua’s “momentum” Tweet after beating Jermaine Franklin didn’t quite pan out. “AJ” announced via Instagram yesterday that he won’t return to action until December, adding that it was “[n]ot ideal but everything is part of a bigger picture.”

He did not offer a reason for the delay, while Eddie Hearn claimed nothing was decided and that an explanation would come “in due time.”

Whether it’s due to injury or an attempt to further acclimate to new trainer Derrick James, Joshua (25-3, 22 KO) is back to his usual schedule. He hasn’t fought more than once in a calendar year and 2016 was his last three-fight campaign. What’s particularly aggravating about this layoff is that he had a unique opportunity to retake the spotlight while Tyson Fury pissed away his goodwill and the likes of Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr remained MIA.

I’d offer some sort of lament about wasting the last of his athletic prime, but he’s a 33-year-old heavyweight. Dude probably still has a decade to work with.