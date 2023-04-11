It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day!
- First Half: We’ve got just one big fight this week, but it’s a literally Big fight between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang! Which cinder block skull pans out? Plus Mikaela Mayer’s return on the undercard, a discussion of Alycia Baumgardner insults vs Oleksandr Usyk insults, and a bit of news!
- Intermission: Movie stuff! This goes in directions, mainly in the direction of Scott’s passion for John Hyams’ two Universal Soldier sequels, but also for the quintessentially late 90s trash classic Wild Things! Also Tom Laughlin’s Billy Jack franchise and more!
- Second Half: Lotta boxing last weekend! Shakur Stevenson is the action star 135 needs! Big-time upset wins for Brian Mendoza and Marlon Tapales! Is Keyshawn Davis a baddie? WHOMST would benefit from “bridgerweight” exactly, and if it’s George Arias, do you honestly care? Kenshiro Teraji! Tenshin Nasukawa! Look it went on for a while so I cut John screaming his deep anger about 3 am ESPN+ font operators, but know in your heart that he was maaaad.
