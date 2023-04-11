Junior welterweight Regis Prograis takes some time to chat with Fight Hub TV about some upcoming fights, including Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia and Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez. In particular Prograis thinks it’s bullshit that Gervonta would have a rehydration clause for Ryan considering he thinks Gervonta is naturally bigger, but says the A-side is going to go for every advantage possible. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Prograis on Gervonta Davis saying he only needs to be concerned about Ryan Garcia’s left hook

“I think he don’t want to get caught. I don’t think he wants to get caught, he knows Ryan is a dangerous fight. He can talk all the trash he wants, he knows that’s a dangerous fight, but I just think Tank is a more complete and skilled fighter. That’s just what I believe.

“Ryan does have a left hook and stuff like that and I know he will go improve on different things, the right hand, the jab, different things like that, his inside game. But I just think Ryan has to improve on all these things, right, this whole camp he needs to improve on these things. Tank already has it, so he don’t have to improve on what he has. So I still feel Tank is gonna beat him. Six through nine, I see a stoppage.”

On the rehydration clause

“Now I ain’t gonna lie, that’s some bullshit on Tank’s part because, come on bro, Tank walked around big. Tank walks around real big too. Like we saw him out of camp, Tank walks around big too. So that’s some bullshit too. But this is boxing, bro. It’s all about the advantage. Tank is the A-side so it looks like every advantage you can get, that’s what you gonna take.

“But I definitely think it’s bullshit. Ryan ain’t that much bigger than Tank...Tank might actually be the bigger person, weight wise. Obviously Ryan is taller but I feel like Tank is the bigger person.”

On Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez

“I think that’s a good fight. At first, I still stick with Josh Taylor. For me, I think both of ‘em can win that fight, I definitely think both of ‘em can win that fight but I think for me, personally, I feel like Josh Taylor will win that fight, but Teo definitely has the style to beat him. Both of ‘em looked kinda bad in their last fight...It really depends who shows up.”

On when we can expect his own return to the ring

“I don’t have nothing cooking. We’re trying to get things cooking right now, you know, the politics getting in my way. But I feel like things aren’t cooking right now, but once they are cooking they’re gonna cook really, really fast.

“Nothing going on right now but when it does pop off, it’s gonna pop off big time.”