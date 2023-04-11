WBC orders Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Shadasia Green undisputed title fight

It looks like Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s first undisputed title defense will come against a knockout puncher, but not Savannah Marshall. The WBC has ordered “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” to face newly signed Most Valuable Promotions rep Shadasia Green, giving the pair until April 28th to come to terms.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO) has won two straight since a January 2020 loss-turned-no-contest against Alejandra Jimenez, beating journeywoman Ashleigh Curry a year later before battling her way past fellow unified titlist Elin Cederroos on the Taylor-Serrano undercard. Green (12-0, 11 KO) took a massive step up in class to challenge Cederroos in February, but proved up to the task, stopping the Swede in six.

Outside of Marshall or a rematch with Claressa Shields, who handed Crews-Dezurn her lone official defeat in both women’s professional debuts, this is essentially the only compelling matchup available to Crews-Dezurn. On the bright side, it should be a very fun one; Green’s power is real and, while Crews-Dezurn doesn’t quite live up to her nickname, she’s always good for a scrap.