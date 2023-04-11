Sivenathi Nontshinga vs Regie Suganob title fight set for June 16th in South Africa

WBO champ Jonathan Gonzalez may be out of commission for the moment, but the light flyweight division continues to move forward. Jake Donovan and others confirm an earlier report from ProBox TV that IBF titlist Sivenathi Nontshinga’s inaugural defense will see him face mandatory challenger Regie Suganob on June 16th in South Africa.

The 24-year-old Nontshinga (11-0, 9 KO) out-slugged Hector Flores for the title in one of 2022’s best under-the-radar fights, an effort that earned him a Matchroom contract days later. He faces what looks to be a stiff test in the Philippines’ Suganob (13-0, 4 KO), who took a technical decision over undefeated countryman Mark Vicelles in their February eliminator.

Depending on “Bomba’s’ recovery timetable, a win here could put Nontshinga in line to challenge unified titlist Kenshiro Teraji, who stopped late replacement Anthony Olascuaga last weekend. Regardless, it’s clear that Nontshinga’s not taking a victory lap anytime soon.