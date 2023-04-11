As we close in on a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, PBC and Showtime release the second full episode of All Access, focusing on behind the scenes footage of both fighters heading into the bout.

In this episode we kick off with a bit of the glitz and glam, with Gervonta Davis taking a helicopter tour over the T-Mobile Arena where he’ll he taking on Garcia on April 22. Of course soon after that we’re right back in the gym with Davis as he goes through an evening workout session.

“This fight is so big,” Davis said. “Like, this fight is bigger than me and Ryan. Two young fighters, two explosive young fighters, fighting in their primes. Both of us stars — well, like he a star on paper. He ain’t really pack out no arenas, but it’s probably one of the biggest fights of this generation.”

Soon after we get a glimpse inside the camp of Ryan Garcia, with commentary from lead trainer Joe Goossen. Training camp consists of plenty of hard work, but there’s also a little time for some R&R, with both fighters having a bit of fun along the way.

Check out the full episode in the video link above!