During yesterday’s open media workout ahead of the April 22 Showtime PPV headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, both fighters put on a bit of a display to showcase their current forms heading into the bout. Afterwards, Davis spoke to the media about his expectations for the night.

“Make sure you come early and get your popcorn or whatever you want to get, because this is gonna be an early night for sure,” Davis said. “I’m feeling great. Everything is about staying completely focused on the task, because I know I have a challenge in front of me on April 22.

“Me and coach Calvin have been doing this for so long, he’s a major key to my success over the years. I’d be nowhere without him, so I always keep him close to me.”

Then, when referencing his opponent, Davis says Garcia is going to have to show and prove his skill set as he doesn’t believe Garcia has the chops to hang with him in the ring.

“Ryan is gonna have to show me that he has more than just a left hook,” Davis continued. “I’m gonna be on point that night because I’m getting ready for the best Ryan Garcia. I just don’t feel that he’s a complete fighter and come April 22 I’m gonna show him. “

Yet even if Davis doesn’t rate the skill level of Garcia as being so high, he does think that a win here will only continue to grow his profile and fan base despite no major titles being on the line.

“This win would mean a lot. Beating someone young, explosive and in their prime says a lot,” said Davis. “I feel like this fight is big for the sport. We’re drawing in a lot of people and a win on that night is really like winning a world title again.

“This is gonna be spectacular. It’s gonna be two young guys who are hungry. You gotta tune in or be here in Las Vegas.”

Garcia, of course, has been quite vocal about his own ability and confidence heading into the fight, but Davis believes it’s a bit of false bravado coming from the other side.

“I think he’s trying to hype himself to get into the fight when he talks about knocking me out in two rounds. I don’t think he really believes that,” said Davis.

At this point nearly everything that could be said between the fighters now has been, and luckily we’re now just over a week away from all the build-up coming to a close and the fists will start flying.