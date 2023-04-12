 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul officially set to face Nate Diaz in Dallas, August 5th

Off the heels of his first professional boxing defeat, Jake Paul looks to get back in the win column against Nate Diaz.

By Wil Esco
Jake Paul schedules his next professional boxing match against MMA star Nate Diaz.
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Jake Paul may have lost in his last fight against Tommy Fury, but he’s not giving up on this whole boxing thing. He will, however, be taking what some might consider a step back as he’s now been scheduled to take on MMA fighter Nate Diaz in an eight round boxing match that will be contested at 185lbs, instead of another professional boxer. The bout is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5, streaming live on DAZN PPV.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” said Paul. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built.

“Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

As for Diaz, he believes this fight and platform will provide him with an opportunity to make an even bigger name for himself before he intends to return to MMA.

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thang in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” said Diaz. “I fucked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Paul and Diaz have had a media feud bubbling for some time now, so this announcement won’t come as much of a surprise to many. Buckle up, fight fans.

