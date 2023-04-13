 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Franchon Crews-Dezurn to face Savannah Marshall next, not Shadasia Green

In a bit of a mix-up Shadasia Green will now be the mandatory challenger for the winner of Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall.

By Wil Esco
Franchon Crews-Dezurn will face Savannah Marshall on a Boxxer card in June.
A quick change in plans, it seems, as ESPN cites its sources indicating that Franchon Crews-Dezurn will actually be taking on Savannah Marshall in her next outing, instead of what had been an ordered fight against Shadasia Green.

Just a couple of days ago the WBC had ordered Crews-Dezurn to face Green as a mandatory challenger, but they were apparently unaware that Crews-Dezurn had stuck a deal to face Marshall on a June card promoter by Boxxer — and that’s a fight they WBC is okay with for the time being.

So now Green will lie in wait as the mandatory challenger for the winner of Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall, with the option to take an interim fight if she feels inclined to do so.

Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KO) most recently became undisputed champion at super middleweight with her win over Elin Cederroos this time last year, and has been out of action since. Marshall (12-1, 10 KO) last appeared in October, dropping a unanimous decision to Claressa Shields for undisputed status at middleweight, and will look to wrangle a bunch of belts in this very next outing.

