BBBofC orders Fabio Wardley to face Frazer Clarke

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) released its regular championship status update earlier today, which includes a very interesting order for Fabio Wardley to defend his heavyweight title against Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Frazer Clarke. They’ve got until May 13th to come to terms and until September to actually stage it.

Both men say they’re keen on it.

Yes sir , both wanted it and now it’s happening no bs let’s settle this in the ring https://t.co/iSK0MOUcG9 — Frazer Clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) April 13, 2023

Wardley (16-0, 15 KO) scored his first marquee win last November by beating down Nathan Gorman, though he had to settle for a questionable stoppage against Michael Coffie in a stinker two weeks back. Even if you’re a “what have you done for me lately” sort of analyst, he represents a massive step up for Clarke (6-0, 5 KO), who’s coming off a dull injury stoppage of late replacement Bogdan Dinu.

Clarke is 31, has the pedigree, and passed the Sokolowski Test with flying colors, so I don’t think the aggressive approach is unwarranted. Hopefully this one comes together.