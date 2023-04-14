Sky Sports reveals May 27th Okolie vs Billam-Smith undercard

Sky Sports has unveiled the full supporting cast for Lawrence Okolie’s May 27th title defense against Chris Billam-Smith, including a mouthwatering super welterweight matchup and the latest from a Tokyo bronze medalist.

The former pits Sam Eggington (33-8, 19 KO) against Joe Pigford (20-0, 19 KO). While “The Savage” has more mileage on him than any three 29-year-olds combined, he’s still among the most consistently exciting sluggers in the game. He currently sits at 5-1 since losing the Battle of the Breakfast to Ted Cheeseman in 2020, the sole loss a majority decision to Dennis Hogan.

Pigford, for his part, debuted in 2012 and didn’t have his first scheduled 10-rounder until last July, when he stopped Raphael King in three.

In the latter, Karriss Artingstall (3-0, 0 KO) looks for her second win in two months against fellow Brit Jade Taylor (5-0, 0 KO). “Blade” has not fought since going 10 rounds with Linzi Buczynskyj in April 2023.

Other action includes Lee Cutler (12-1, 7 KO) vs Stanley Stannard (10-0, 4 KO) and heavyweight Tommy Welch’s (10-0, 6 KO) battle with the inimitable TBA.

Also on tap is a previously revealed cruiserweight match between Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain.