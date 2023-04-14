Teen boxer Elijah Garcia hopes Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia undercard spotlight leads to bigger fights

It wasn’t long ago that we last saw 19-year-old middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia in action, and he’ll turn it around fast to face Kevin Salgado on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia pay-per-view on April 22 from Las Vegas.

In what will be at least one of the very biggest fight cards of the year, if not the biggest, the teenager wants to impress again, and he still has his sights set high on getting into the world title mix sooner than later.

“It’s simple, a victory gets me bigger fights against top level competition,” said Garcia from training camp. “I know if I keep winning, all the big fights will happen. I have big dreams to become the next big Mexican star in boxing, but I’m going to take it one fight at a time.”

“Words can’t describe how excited I am,” he added. “I’m only 19 years old, so for me to be fighting on the big stage like this is a testament to my team, and all the hard work we’ve put in. I want to personally thank everyone who made this fight happen. I’m so grateful to everyone involved in my career and my plan is to make everyone proud with a monumental performance.”

Garcia (14-0, 12 KO) impressed last month, when he stopped Amilcar Vidal Jr in the fourth round on Showtime’s Figueroa vs Magsayo card in California, and he says he’ll be even better on this quick turnaround.

“Everyone will see a better version of me when I step in the ring next week,” he said. “Every day in training camp is another day closer to making my dream of becoming a world champion a reality. I have a long way to go, but I take my training very seriously, because I know how hard it is to get to the top. It’s a family affair with my dad and my grandpa guiding my corner and we’ve been going hard at our gym in Arizona where all the magic is happening.”

And as seriously as he’s treating his training, he’s doing the same with his opponent. The 25-year-old Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KO) may be 1-1-1 in his last three fights, and the win nothing to get excited about, but taking opposition lightly is for media and fans, and young Garcia knows as a fighter, he can’t do that.

“This will be the toughest fight of my career,” said Garcia. “Salgado has gone 10 rounds before and has never been knocked out, so I know he’s got a great chin. My plan is to have my hand raised by any means possible. If the knockout comes, I’ll be happy, but I’m prepared to go the distance if need be.”