Sena Agbeko out, David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao set as Davis vs Garcia co-main

Just over a week from fight night, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia has a new co-main event. Showtime announced today that Sena Agbeko, who was slated to challenge David Morrell Jr for the latter’s secondary super middleweight title, “was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.” In his place steps former Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

“Although I have a new opponent, the mission is still the same: seek and destroy,” said Morrell Jr. “I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’ve seen every style and I’m prepared to face anyone that’s in front of me. It’s go time as usual. Don’t miss this fight!”

“They call me ‘The Problem’ and I am coming to show the world that I have the talent and determination to become the WBA Super Middleweight Champion,” said Falcao. “I promise that everyone tuning in will be extremely happy with the show that we put on. I’m coming to win on April 22.”

Like brother Esquiva, Falcao (24-1-1, 10 KO) took the slow-and-steady approach following his successful London run. Unlike Esquiva, Yamaguchi’s was cut short by a 2019 loss to Christopher Pearson, followed by a majority draw against D’Mitrius Ballard. He’s since won eight straight, most at super middleweight and none against anyone more fearsome than Alex Theran or Ernest Amuzu.

He’s going to get thrashed, but I guess it’s nice to see him finally show some ambition at 35 years old.

In other Davis-Garcia news, Showtime will air a pair of prelims on their YouTube page: Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas and Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles.