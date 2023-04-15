 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joyce vs Zhang: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Joe Joyce faces Zhilei Zhang in a big heavyweight main event from London.

By Scott Christ
Joe Joyce faces Zhilei Zhang on ESPN+ and BT Sport
Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang are set to square off today in a big heavyweight battle from London, with Mikaela Mayer returning on the card in a move to lightweight, plus more!

We’ll be here with live coverage from 3 pm ET, including round-by-round for the main event, all coming in the streaming below:

Note: ESPN+ are listing a 3 pm ET start time. The BT Sport broadcast in the UK goes live at 2 pm ET, so the U.S. stream apparently won’t have the first hour.

Main Card (ESPN+, 3:00 pm ET)

Note: We’re not 100 percent sure on the card order but will adjust when things start playing out. Joyce vs Zhang will be last, of course.

  • Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KO) vs Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Joyce’s interim WBO title
  • Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KO) vs Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Moses Itauma (2-0, 2 KO) vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12, 6 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KO) vs Kieran Smith (18-1, 7 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Bentley’s British title
  • Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KO) vs Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Noakes’ Commonwealth title
  • Eithan James (10-0, 0 KO) vs Georgi Velichkov (3-12, 3 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

