Joyce vs Zhang: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang are set to square off today in a big heavyweight battle from London, with Mikaela Mayer returning on the card in a move to lightweight, plus more!
We’ll be here with live coverage from 3 pm ET, including round-by-round for the main event, all coming in the streaming below:
Note: ESPN+ are listing a 3 pm ET start time. The BT Sport broadcast in the UK goes live at 2 pm ET, so the U.S. stream apparently won’t have the first hour.
Main Card (ESPN+, 3:00 pm ET)
Note: We’re not 100 percent sure on the card order but will adjust when things start playing out. Joyce vs Zhang will be last, of course.
- Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KO) vs Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Joyce’s interim WBO title
- Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KO) vs Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Moses Itauma (2-0, 2 KO) vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12, 6 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KO) vs Kieran Smith (18-1, 7 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Bentley’s British title
- Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KO) vs Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Noakes’ Commonwealth title
- Eithan James (10-0, 0 KO) vs Georgi Velichkov (3-12, 3 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
