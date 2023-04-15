Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya at one point seemed really confident Ryan Garcia would be able to beat Gervonta Davis in their April 22 PPV, but now admits he’s a bit undecided on who he thinks will emerge victorious. Check out some of what De La Hoya had to say, starting with his good ol’ pal, Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions.

De La Hoya on Ellerbe saying he didn’t want to make this fight and had no real involvement in it getting done

“Bunch of bullshit. That’s just a bunch of bullshit. I literally didn’t know he was part of this. We didn’t deal with Leonard Ellerbe to make this fight, we dealt with Al Haymon. We made this fight with Al Haymon and I literally didn’t know Leonard Ellerbe was part of it.”

On how Garcia overcomes the experience gap against Davis

“It’s a big step, but it’s also a big step up in competition for Gervonta. So it’s all equal, that’s why this event is so massive, because both guys are undefeated, because both guys are young, both guys haven’t faced that type of opposition. We’re gonna see something special from Gervonta as well, we’re gonna see something special from Ryan that night. Whoever makes the first mistake, bye bye, sayonara, it’s over. That’s how close this fight is.”

On if the winner of Davis vs Garcia should fight the winner of Haney vs Lomachenko

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there. You have Teofimo Lopez who is fighting Josh Taylor, which is a good fight. The ‘35, ‘40 pound division right now, it’s it, right now. So the winner of April 22 is going to have a lot of options, he will be the man.”

On who he favors to win Haney vs Lomachenko

“Haney’s pretty special. I like what he does. He’s very disciplined, I love that. Like nothing rattles him. It’s just special. It’s having instinct, that maturity, that’s what I love about him.”

On his final prediction for Davis vs Garcia

“It can go either way. I always says that because both guys are so special, whoever makes the first mistake. Whoever makes the first mistake is gonna go down. That’s it. I don’t know if it’s gonna be Ryan or it’s gonna be Gervonta but whoever makes the first mistake is gonna go down.”