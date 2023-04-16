How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 19-22, 2023

Wednesday, April 19

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, JMX vs Le’Veon Bell press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Davis vs Garcia open workout.

ProBox TV, 7:00 pm ET, Luis Collazo vs Angel Ruiz. That’s the listed time right now, it may be different come fight time. Being honest, running out a 41-year-old Luis Collazo in a main event is exactly what I was hoping ProBox wouldn’t do. Collazo hasn’t fought in nearly two years and hasn’t won a fight since 2019. Collazo is crafty and had an older fighter’s skill set even in his prime, so he can still fight a little I bet, might even win here, but what’s the purpose? Who is this serving? He’s not a draw. But this is the fight. John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, April 20

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rakhimov vs Cordina press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, JMX vs Le’Veon Bell weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Davis vs Garcia press conference. We’ll be here live with updates, the stream, all that. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, April 21

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rakhimov vs Cordina weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:00 pm ET, Davis vs Garcia weigh-in. We’ll be here live with updates, the stream, all that. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, JMX vs Le’Veon Bell. Misfits Boxing is back in the U.S., not letting the laughable disaster of their Texas show from last November totally discourage them. JMX is apparently an English FIFA YouTuber so you know he’s gonna be a huge draw in New Orleans. (I actually have no idea, he might be.) Le’Veon Bell is a former NFL star running back. Both have done some boxing. JMX has had two “amateur fights” and one “pro bout,” though the pro bout was not sanctioned so also, no he hasn’t done a pro bout. But he has done more than a non-Japan, Mayweather-style “exhibition,” too, because it was full-effort, full-contact. This influencer boxing stuff has really skirted a lot of things. Bell had an exhibition — again, full-contact — with Adrian Peterson and knocked that doofus smooth out, then lost a four-round decision to MMA fighter Uriah Hall last October in a sanctioned fight on the Paul vs Silva card. Anyway, I’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, April 22

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rakhimov vs Cordina prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Shavkat Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina. HEY! Obviously the attention this week is on Davis vs Garcia, but don’t forget this really good main event from Cardiff, either, a potentially excellent table-setter. Rakhimov defends his IBF 130 lb belt against Cordina, who won it and never lost it, stripped due to an injury that prevented him from making a mandatory defense against Rakhimov. Rakhimov won a vacant title fight, and true to everyone’s word, now this fight is happening. The winner here will have a very good argument to be considered No. 1 at the weight for the time being. Undercard is decent but nothing that jumps out big. Gavin Gwynne defends the British lightweight title against Craig Woodruff; Sandy Ryan takes on Marie Pier Houle for the vacant WBO welterweight title (Houle should not be here, absolute robbery win for her in her last fight); Zelfa Barrett, Skye Nicolson, and Jordan Thompson in action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. You can buy streaming through DAZN, through PPV.com, and through Showtime directly. Internationally, check FITE TV. Obviously it’s on regular old cable and satellite PPV, too. This one doesn’t need much description, it is an actual massive event and could also be a great fight between two young, star fighters with speed, skills, and power. Both of them taking by some distance their toughest test to date. There’s a lot of ego and pride on the line here, and not just between the fighters but their fans and professional backers, too. This is one of the year’s biggest nights in the sport and should be electric. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.