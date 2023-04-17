In a lengthy interview, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn talks to iFL TV and admits there’s an interest from the Middle East to stage an unprecedented heavyweight attraction in December featuring Tyson Fury vs Olekansandr Usyk as well as Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder.

While Hearn says there’s yet to be any substantial negotiations on that front at this point in time, it is something that’s going to be explored in the coming weeks. A lot would have to come together to make such a substantial heavyweight card, but Hearn says if the money is there then it’ll be viable.

“For AJ, there’s one thing for sure. His big fight, and it will come in the Middle East, will be in December, and that will be Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder,” Hearn said. “That’s what we’re planning. I will be going out next week to meet people to discuss AJ’s fight in December. There is definitely conversations that are taking place, just of plans, where people would like to host Fury against Usyk and AJ against Wilder on the same night.

“It’s gonna cost a lot of money but would be epic, and we will have those conversations. I’ll wrap in the July situation now — our focus is to get that mega fight in December over the line. There is no official decision in terms of whether AJ would fight in July. Some of that may come around the deal or the decision or the completion of that fight in December. I would quite like to see him fight (in July), I think he would like to fight in July, but right now he’s not in camp for a July fight.

“We’re focusing on getting the December fight over the line which is a fight of huge proportion, and then we will make a decision on the July fight in the coming weeks.”

On why Joshua would publicly say he wouldn’t fight until December if there’s a chance he could fight sooner

“Imagine a heavyweight putting something out there that might get people talking, would be bizarre. But I think people who would be involved in the December fight will not want him to fight in July because obviously it’s a fight of such huge proportion that you wouldn’t want to just take the risk of committing that money with the possibility of defeat, injury, whatever it could be.

“AJ, as always, will be the on one that makes the decision about his schedule. For me, going into a Fury fight, going into a Wilder fight, I would like him to fight in July. And I think he would and I think Derrick would, but we have to have those conversations, read the December fight next week, and then we’ll make a decision.

“There is definitely some appetite from the Middle East to stage that event (Fury vs Usyk and AJ vs Wilder). Of course, it’s a huge, huge event. But it’s going to take four fighters to commit to that, it’s going to take four separate deals to take place, but if the money is right I’m sure it can happen.

“At the end of the day — and people don’t always like money being discuss in boxing — if the money’s right, it will happen. It’s just how it is. Some people will want those fights, and some people won’t want those fights, but always everyone has a price. Tyson Fury does not want to fight Usyk, but for a price he will fight Usyk.”

On if he thinks Fury and Usyk will fight before December

“Yes. I think Usyk has to. And I think Fury will want to, and AJ will want to. But, again, it all depends....(Fury) won’t wait a year before he fights Oleksandr Usyk or AJ...It’s just who? Fury’s not going to get a lot of money for a July fight. And if he’s got that locked in for December, he’s not going to take a risk. So he’s not going to fight a lot of those guys because of what’s on the line in December. Understandable.”