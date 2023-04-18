Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia preview, Zhang upsets Joyce, Jake Paul’s next fight, more: Boxing podcast for April 18, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That means it’s podcast day! AND THIS IS A BIG FIGHT WEEK! A big ol’ HUGE fight week!
- First Half: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia preview! Which way are we leaning? How good is THE FIGHT ITSELF? Let’s get right to it! No foolin’ around! John thinks there will be “casual listeners,” and I say, “John, who?” And John says, “You’ll see, you idiot.” Anyway we also talk about the Davis vs Garcia undercard, the Shavkat Rakhimov vs Joe Cordina fight, and bridgerweight’s greatest fan, John Hansen, insists on Alen Babic discussion.
- Intermission: This one is one of those conceptual theoretical nightmare scenarios. It’s about t-shirts.
- Second Half: Not a lot to go over from last week, but we have somewhat divergent thoughts on Joe Joyce’s future after Zhilei Zhang beat up on him in an upset win last weekend. ALSO: Will Jake Paul knock Nate Diaz out? Oh, Jake Paul is going to fight Nate Diaz, if you missed that news.
As always, thank you for listening!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...