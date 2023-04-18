It’s fight week for young lightweight stars Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, and to their credit both fighters have been doing their part to build the fight. There’s been a real concerted effort on both parties to leverage their social media fame, and they’ve been doing exactly that over the past week or so with Ryan Garcia once again appearing on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, and Gervonta Davis just doing a live stream with Kai Cenat.

Now I know many of the old farts ‘round these parts are going to be asking ‘who the hell is Kai Cenat?’ And to that I answer, ‘he’s very popular with the kids these days.’ So while Davis was on live stream, who else but Garcia would pop in to help stir up the anticipation.

While Davis and Garcia would exchange some words on camera, Cenat was there to instigate and it wasn’t long before both fighters were agreeing to bet their respective purses on the outcome of the fight.

This, of course, is not exactly a new phenomenon is the promotion of a fight, but Davis would at least on screen appear to go through the motions of trying to arrange to have a contract revised based upon this bet, and you can watch all the antics right in the video link above.