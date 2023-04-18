Adam Azim vs Aram Fanyan headlines June 10th BOXXER show in London

Top prospect Adam Azim has a dance partner for his June 10th Sky Sports main event, which sees him face once-beaten Aram Fanyan at York Hall.

Ukraine’s Fanyan (22-1, 4 KO) has won nine straight since dropping a 2018 decision to Rene Tellez Giron, a defeat that’s aged pretty well. He last saw action in November 2021, when he edged out former Jack Catterall foe Timo Schwarzkopf by unanimous decision.

Nothing spectacular, but he does look like a reasonable next step for Azim (8-0, 6 KO), who’s coming off a rout of Santos Reyes in February. Here’s Fanyan’s second-most recent bout for those interested.

Tokyo bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (6-0, 5 KO) will, to quote the press release, “sharpen his tools” ahead of a summer clash with British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley. In addition, cruiserweight Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KO) rematches Anees Taj (7-3, 5 KO) four months after beating him via cut stoppage and Aaron McKenna (16-0, 8 KO) fights Shakiel Thompson (10-0, 6 KO) for a WBC middleweight trinket.