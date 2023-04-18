‘If he’s not ready, it’ll be an early night’: Gervonta Davis warns Ryan Garcia ahead of Saturday night fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is ready for action on Saturday against Ryan Garcia, when two of the sport’s biggest young stars — maybe the two biggest under 30 — go head-to-head in a pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas.

While Garcia got some more quotable shots off, in all honesty, during his portion of Tuesday’s Grand Arrivals, “Tank” was pretty low-key, taking forever and a day to actually get there and then keeping it short when asked what would happen on Saturday.

“You gotta tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss,” he said, which will definitely sell more pay-per-views.

But he did have a bit of a warning for his opponent: “Hopefully, he comes ready. If not, it’ll be an early night.”

More from Gervonta “Tank” Davis

On what the moment means to him: “It means everything. We’ve put everything on the line. Coming from where I come from, this is big. I witnessed Floyd Mayweather and all the top guys fighting in Vegas. This is the top level. I’m ready.”

On whether this fight will make this “Tank’s era”: “Yes, sir. For sure. Definitely.”

On the dumb purse wagering thing: “I’m trying to make it official. We’ve been calling his adviser and things like that, so hopefully we can get it done.”

On his long partnership with trainer Calvin Ford: “We are family. I’ve been with Calvin since I was seven years. We stick together. We have our ups and downs, but most important, we have loyalty. That’s a big thing in our group. We all stick together and that’s what it is.”

On dreaming that he’d be in this spot: “Nah, my first goal was to win a belt. I think everybody that starts in boxing, that’s their first goal. But never did I think I’d be in Vegas, having a big fight here. I’m excited, man. This is a dream come true and I won’t let my people down.”

Watch the full Davis vs Garcia Grand Arrivals video