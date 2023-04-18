‘In a blink of an eye, it’ll be finished’: Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis can’t stop him on April 22

Ryan Garcia is still predicting a short night and a definitive win over Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, saying that while Davis is a “great fighter,” he “cannot stop what will happen” in Saturday’s main event.

“Gervonta is a great fighter. I want to make that very clear, he’s a great fighter. But he cannot stop what will happen Saturday night. He’s not gonna stop it,” Garcia said at Tuesday’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas.

“He may be a great fighter, but I’m just gonna have something that he cannot defeat. Nobody in this room can stop what’s gonna happen. Gervonta will be done, but I want him to learn a good lesson after this victory.

“In a blink of an eye, it’ll be finished. That’s what’s gonna happen. In the blink of an eye, it’s gone, and everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken. We just have to watch and see.”

More from Ryan Garcia

On what the fight means to him: “This is beautiful. I look around and I just see all the hard work I’ve put in. I see all the hours I’ve put in the gym and I’m just so grateful for this moment. It ain’t even about the private jet, limousines, it’s about this right here coming together. I had a mission and I had a vision to fight Gervonta Davis, to bring the fans what they really wanted to see, and it’s here now. That’s what I’m happy about more than anything right now.”

On the dumb purse wagering thing: “I just hope that he’s not talking about the purse he wears. That’s all I’m worried about. We’re not talking about that purse you’re wearing, we’re talking about the whole fight purse. Let’s bring it on!”

On what his mindset is right now: “Just staying focused, being ready for this fight, and that’s it. Staying where I’m at right now.”

On Joe Goossen being in his corner: “I’ve got so much experience right next to me. He’s been in the game so many years, Hall of Fame coach. You can imagine what that brings to the table. I’m just thankful and blessed to have a man like that in my corner.”

On his family support: “Family means everything. Above all, family means everything. They’ve been with me for so long. I want to give a special shout-out to my mom, who has dealt with so much within my career. I love you so much and I’m just blessed to have a mother like you. Thank you so much, mom. I appreciate you. Of course, this moment is one we’ve been preparing for for a long time. We’re ready to conquer it.”

