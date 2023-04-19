 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia around the world: PPV price, start time, channel, full info

Here’s how you can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia on April 22, no matter where you are in the world.

By Scott Christ

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet on Saturday, April 22, in what will be at least one of the biggest fights of 2023, if not the single biggest fight event of the year.

Here’s how you can watch the fight, wherever you are.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

United States

Davis vs Garcia is available on pay-per-view in the U.S., produced by Showtime and available through them, and also available through DAZN, and your normal cable and satellite options. If you’re looking for a stream, you also have an option at PPV.com.

Elsewhere

  • United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium: DAZN (part of your subscription, not an extra PPV charge)
  • Australia, Canada, New Zealand: DAZN PPV
  • Japan: Wowow
  • Mexico: Azteca 7 and TV Azteca Deportes
  • Germany and Italy: FITE
  • Latin America: ESPN and Star+
  • Pan Asia, Middle East, and North Africa: Fight Sports and Fight Sports Max

What time does Davis vs Garcia start?

The PPV begins at 8 pm ET in the United States (5 pm PT). For the UK, that translates to 1 am local time, technically on Sunday, April 23. Elsewhere, you know, convert the time zone or check your local listings.

Where will Davis vs Garcia be held?

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the fight card.

How much will Davis vs Garcia cost on pay-per-view?

Davis vs Garcia is priced at $84.99 in the United States. For prices in other pay-per-view territories, check your listings.

What are the Davis vs Garcia odds?

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook list Davis as the favorite at -245, with Garcia the underdog at +190, but those odds have been trending closer to even the last couple days, so check again throughout the remainder of the fight week, too.

What is the Davis vs Garcia undercard?

In addition to the main event, these three fights will be on the main show undercard:

  • David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao, super middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado, rematch, super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado, middleweights, 10 rounds

Where can I get live, round-by-round updates?

Great news! Right here at Bad Left Hook on Saturday, April 22, you can join us from 8 pm ET for LIVE, round-by-round updates, highlights, and results, and stick around for immediate post-fight analysis, recaps, and reactions as soon as Davis vs Garcia is over!

