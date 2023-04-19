Collazo vs Ruiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

ProBox TV are back on the airwaves tonight, or the streamwaves or however we put it now, with veteran Luis Collazo facing Angel Ruiz in a 10-round junior middleweight main event.
John Hansen will be here for coverage starting at 8 pm ET.
Collazo, now 41, hasn’t fought since since an Aug. 2021 no-contest against Eimantas Stanionis, and hasn’t won a fight since beating Samuel Vargas in Mar. 2019. We’re long removed from the days of Collazo (39-8, 20 KO) being a contender and titleholder in the welterweight division — you may remember him fighting Ricky Hatton in 2006, or Shane Mosley in 2007, among other bouts — but in recent years, he has still won fights at this level, owing to a crafty style designed to age pretty well.
Ruiz (17-2-1, 12 KO) is a 25-year-old Mexican, a fellow southpaw, and 1-2-1 in his last four fights. But his win was a good one in 2021 on Ring City USA, where he beat Bobby Mominov (who hasn’t fought since), which led to a 10-round loss to Giovanni Santillan six months later. His last bout was an eight-round draw against Jesus Pina Najera in Mexico about 10 months ago.
Also on the card:
- Prince Dzanie (23-0, 19 KO) takes on Jose Salas (11-0, 9 KO) in a meeting of unbeaten relative unknowns. Dzanie is a 38-year-old from Ghana whose record has amounted to him being ranked No. 212 in the world by BoxRec, while the 21-year-old Salas, from Mexico, is at No. 137. They’ll meet in a 10-rounder at 122 lbs.
- Sweden’s Robin Safar (15-0, 11 KO) and Kansas native DeShon Webster (12-6-3, 6 KO) will meet in an eight-round cruiserweight fight. Safar is 30, Webster is 32 and is 0-4-3 in his last seven fights, with losses to some guys you may have seen before, including Brandon Glanton and Tervel Pulev.
- You might see an eight-round welterweight fight between Vadim Musaev (5-0, 2 KO) of Russia and Martin Alvarez (7-0, 6 KO) of Mexico. Alvarez has fought at 130, 140, 147, and 160 in his “career” so far. Musaev started at 154 but has worked his way down to 147, and was on a ProBox show last September, as he’s now based in Florida.
