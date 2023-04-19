Kerman Lejarraga retires from boxing at age 31

A day after losing the opponent for his planned return to the ring, Spanish slugger Kerman Lejarraga announced via Instagram that he’s retired from the sport at age 31.

Lejarraga (34-3, 26 KO) was slated to fight Przemyslaw Runowski on the 29th, but according to “Revolver,” there was a dispute between Runowski and his manager. Lejarraga explains that he dealt with a lot of physical issues during his training camp that led him to reflect on his future in the sport, and after discussing it with his contemporaries, he’d already decided that the Runowski fight was going to be his last.

He elaborates that he’d always intended to retire from the sport on the day he could no longer give 100% in the ring and accepts that the day has now arrived. He also makes clear that he’s not going to fight some random no-hoper to leave the sport on a win, saying the public doesn’t deserve that.

He now intends to give it his all as a promoter.

Lejarraga started his pro career 28-0, including finishes of Bradley Skeete and Frankie Gavin to win and retain the European title, before a pair of disastrous knockout losses to David Avanesyan knocked him off the rails. He managed to claw his way back into the fray as a super welterweight with wins over Tyrone Nurse, Jez Smith, Dylan Charrat, and Jack Flatley, but fell short last May against James Metcalf.

I think it takes a very big person to acknowledge that the time is right to walk away, and though he never quite reached the world stage, Lejarraga can leave the ring with his head held high. Best of luck, champ.