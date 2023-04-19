Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell headlines July 1st DAZN fight night

Matchroom has announced a solid domestic clash between British super lightweight champ Dalton Smith and Commonwealth titlist Sam Maxwell, which headlines a July 1st DAZN fight night in Smith’s native Sheffield.

The two were originally supposed to square off on April 29th, but Smith (14-0, 10 KO) suffered a cut in February’s clean sweep of Billy Allington.

Both men enter the ring with a lot to prove. Smith looked a terror in his 2022 campaign that saw him stop Sam O’maison for the belt and defend it against Kaisee Benjamin, but underwhelmed was lucky to avoid disqualification against Allington. Maxwell (17-1, 11 KO), meanwhile, went from beating Akeem Ennis Brown for both named titles to suffering a knockout loss to Alejandro Meneses.

No word yet on the supporting cast.

“It will be an honour to win the Lonsdale belt outright on July 1 in my home city and write my name into the history books, as well as picking up the Commonwealth Title,” said Smith. “Every British fighter dreams of winning the Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt when they start out, so to win it for keeps will be a massive box ticked for me as I then kick on. Sam is a great fighter who can really punch. He will be giving it his all to get the British Title back and keep his Commonwealth Title, but I’m very confident I will have too much for him on the night and it will be another special atmosphere in the arena in front of my home support.”

“It is every boxer’s dream to headline a massive show, so to get the opportunity to do so on a Matchroom Boxing card shown live around the world on DAZN is amazing,” said Maxwell. “My Commonwealth belt is on the line but I’m looking forward to hearing, ‘AND THE NEW’ when I regain the British Title. I believe no one in the world can beat me when I am at my best. I can’t wait for fight night. The atmosphere is going to be unreal and my fans will definitely be heard.”