Ryan Garcia just made an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast to talk about his development and to, of course, promote this weekend’s PPV fight with Gervonta Davis.

During this episode Garcia says he’s confident in his ability to handle Davis because he’s been through the fire before and emerged on top. Here’s what he had to say when asked how that experience of getting dropped by Luke Campbell help mold him into the fighter he is now.

“Those moments prepared me for this moment,” Garcia said. “I’ve taken a shot, got back up, and just controlled the fight. I didn’t really react to it, I said ‘I’m getting right back to work,’ like I just forgot about it. It didn’t affect me so I was really proud of that because it brought that out of me. You don’t know how you’re going to respond, you don’t know how your body’s going to react. I was just so hungry.

“I just got hit and I just seen like white and then I was up. So I didn’t realize I was down. I was just up, I looked at my dad and I said ‘I got him, don’t worry.’ Because I knew I was in control of the fight. When you get hit with a shot you got to realize ‘were you controlling the fight or weren’t you controlling the fight?’

“Some shit just slip, you just make a human mistake. It’s not like he’s better, he just caught me with a good shot. All right, good, I’m right back, and let’s see if you can do it again. I just remember I had this thought when I stepped up to him, I felt a little dizzy, but I said ‘Man, I’ve been drunk way worse than this. This ain’t shit.’”