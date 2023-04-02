How to watch Stevenson vs Yoshino, Bam Rodriguez vs Gonzalez, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 4-8, 2023

Tuesday, April 4

PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing 2. Clayton Q is the music this time. There will be seven fights and it’s a $12.99 PPV at FITE.

Wednesday, April 5

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Carlos Sanchez vs Alexander Duran. ProBox Wednesdays have been delivering good fights pretty much every other week for a couple of months now and on paper, this main event looks like it could be another banger. John will be here as always. BLH will have live coverage.

Thursday, April 6

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Stevenson vs Yoshino press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Rodriguez vs Gonzalez press conference.

DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET, Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova. A Golden Boy Thursday show with what looks like a nice main event and could be fun. 24 of Acosta’s 26 fights have ended in a stoppage one way or the other, and while Cordova has mostly fought in Venezuela against very weak opposition, but in his last fight he did get a decision over Axel Aragon Vega in Florida. BLH will have live coverage.

Friday, April 7

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rodriguez vs Gonzalez weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Stevenson vs Yoshino weigh-in.

Showtime, 10:00 pm ET, Shinard Bunch vs Bryan Flores. ShoBox! It is ShoBox. You know about ShoBox. Looks like a good main event! Plus two more fights, Jahyae Brown vs Guido Schramm and Raul Garcia vs Robert Terry. BLH will have live coverage.

Saturday, April 8

ESPN+, 3:00 am ET, Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga. This isn’t the main event we hoped for, as this was supposed to be a three-belt unification between Teraji and Jonathan Gonzalez, but Gonzalez got pneumonia. The show is still on, though, and it’s still pretty significant, with Takuma Inoue facing Liborio Solis for a vacant bantamweight title, Kiko Martinez vs Reiya Abe in a featherweight eliminator, the pro boxing debut of Tenshin Nasukawa, and Jin Sasaki vs Keita Obara. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rodriguez vs Gonzalez prelims. Israil Madrimov, Marc Castro, Jesus Martinez, and Khalil Coe in action.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Stevenson vs Yoshino prelims. Look, yeah, Troy Isley, Damian Knyba, Bruce Carrington, Kelvin Davis, whatever. Forget ‘em. Forget their fights. We will renew boxing’s hottest trilogy on Saturday as Antoine Cobb and Jaylan Phillips square up for a third consecutive time. They went to a four-round draw in Apr. 2022. They went to a draw in Sept. 2022. They MUST settle this. Frankly it feels mainly like a gimmick, but I’m in, and these guys are getting to fight on Top Rank cards all the same. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez. The vacant WBO flyweight title is on the line in the main event and it’s the return of one of boxing’s best and most exciting young fighters. This is also a pretty stacked card from Matchroom, with Murodjon Akhmadaliev defending his two 122 lb titles against Marlon Tapales, plus Raymond Ford vs Jessie Magdaleno and Thomas Mattice vs Ramiro Cesena. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino. This is Shakur’s move up to 135 lbs, and it’s a solid first step. Yes, he’ll be a huge favorite, but Yoshino is a tough, rugged fighter who has earned a chance at a fight like this. Keyshawn Davis will face Anthony Yigit and Jared Anderson takes on George Arias. BLH will have live coverage.

Showtime, 10:00 pm ET, Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza. We are short-staffed on Saturday night, so we won’t have live coverage for this show, but we’ll have results and highlights after. Along with the main event, Brandun Lee will face Pedro Campa and Luis Nunez takes on Christian Olivo.