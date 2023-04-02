Robeisy Ramirez claimed the vacant WBO featherweight title tonight, handling business and outscoring Isaac Dogboe over 12 rounds of action in ESPN’s main event. The fight was largely one where Ramirez was able to use his experience and mastery of distance to get off and land sharp left hands on Dogboe, who had to try to find his way into punching range.

In the beginning it seemed as if Dogboe was a bit hesitant and about walking onto punches from Ramirez, but after he started losing rounds he really had no other choice but to try to close the distance. The problem for Dogboe was that he was never really able to get things together for long enough to establish any real momentum, and once Ramirez dropped him in the 12th round, the scoring became pretty much academic.

The three official judges turned in scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108. In the post-fight press conference Ramirez said he’s ready to take on anyone who’s put in front of him next, including Joet Gonzalez who took a win on the co-feature, which we’ll get to momentarily.

As for Dogboe, he wasn’t so gracious in defeat, claiming that the knockdown was a garbage call despite that not even making the difference on the scorecards. Dogboe called for a rematch, but it seems unlikely that he’ll get his wish.

Undercard results

Joet Gonzalez UD-10 Jose Enrique Vivas. Tonight’s co-feature had an action-packed 10-rounder between Gonzalez and Vivas, with Vivas bringing all the pressure and action you could want but Gonzalez both willing and able to meet and best him with better craft. The fight started fast and kept pace all the way through, but Gonzalez hooks and counters accumulated a significant amount of damage on the face of vivas. The three official judges turned in scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 98-92 in favor of Gonzalez.

