Davis vs Garcia: Live streaming final press conference video and quotes

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet up again at today’s final press conference, which streams live at 4 pm ET.

We’ll have the live stream pinned to the top in this stream, and also updates as the show rolls along, including immediate quotes from the fighters and an alert to any scuffling or the like:

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) will meet on Saturday, April 22, in a Showtime main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The unbeaten young stars are set to have maybe the single biggest boxing event of 2023, and if not, then it’s going to mean we get something really huge later on this year.

The fight has already picked up enormous buzz around the sports world and really beyond, and far beyond the normal boxing audience, and even beyond the normal “casual” boxing audience.

