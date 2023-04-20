Josh Warrington set for June 10th return, could face Christopher Diaz or Jazza Dickens

With Leigh Wood exercising his rematch clause and depriving Josh Warrington of a third crack at Mauricio Lara, the former IBF champ will return to action on June 10th in London. No Smoke Sport revealed yesterday that Warrington is in “advanced negotiations” with contender Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, but Jazza Dickens claims that he received and accepted an offer to face Warrington instead.

The show also features Cherneka Johnson’s rescheduled title fight against Ellie Scotney, which got bumped from Matchroom’s Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron show at Cameron’s request.

Diaz (27-4, 17 KO) is coming off a sixth-round finish of journeyman Deivi Julio last May, which snapped a two-fight losing streak that’s worse on paper than in reality. He fought his ass off against Emanuel Navarrete, ultimately falling in the final minute of the 12th, then fell just short in a majority decision against Isaac Dogboe. The guy can definitely still scrap.

Dickens (32-4, 12 KO) has won 10 of his last 11, notably edging out Leigh Wood in 2020 alongside victories over Ryan Walsh, Andoni Gago, and most recently Lerato Dlamini. The sole loss came against Kid Galahad, who moved to 2-0 against Dickens in August 2021.

As far as bounce-back opponents, Warrington could do a lot worse. Let’s just hope he keeps that forehead to himself this time. Maybe we could put a pool noodle on it like an ornery goat.