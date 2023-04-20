Fresh off recent reports that Conor Benn has been suspended by UKAD during their ongoing investigation into a failed drug test, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s received no formal communication from UKAD about this and gets incredulous that media members would be made aware of a supposed suspension before he is. Speaking to iFL TV about the news, Hearn had this to say:

“Why in these situations does all the media know before, on occasions, me? Yet in Amir Khan’s situation, for 14 months no media knew. Therefore, in this situation, which we know UKAD is ‘confidential’ with the board, someone from the board or UKAD has told the media. There is no other explanation to it.

“I’ve said to Matt Christie, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about (in response to a request for comment). Where did you hear this from?’ He said ‘from various reliable sources.’ I’m sitting there going ‘the whole thing’s a fucking joke.’ I’m the promoter, I’ve been made aware of no suspension, nothing for Conor Benn. But you, the media, are telling me that he’s suspended.

“And since then we don’t even know! Nothing (in regards to an official notification or correspondence)...What’s he banned from?! He’s banned from UKAD? What does that mean? He doesn’t have a British boxing (license).

“(Robert Smith) doesn’t even want to have a sit-down and talk about it. By the way, the only thing you need to know in this situation is UKAD have everything they need. They have the 270 page document, so I’m sure that’ll keep people happy. But do you honestly think with all this going on that Conor Benn is going to get a fair hearing, when the media is telling us what’s happening with UKAD and the (BBBofC) without us even knowing? Please.”