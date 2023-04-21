 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davis vs Garcia live streaming weigh-in video, results, updates, face off

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia hit the scales today in Las Vegas. Join us for the weigh-in live stream!

By Scott Christ
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia weigh in today for Saturday’s fight, watch the stream live!
Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia are a day away from squaring off in Las Vegas, live on pay-per-view, for one of the most anticipated fights we’ve seen in years.

Today, they’ll hit the scales for the bout, which is being contested at a 136 lb contract weight, a “catchweight” between the 135 and 140 lb divisions.

We’ll be here with the live stream, plus updates of every weight and whatever else happens if you can’t watch yourself, all coming live from 6 pm ET:

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) have talked the big game leading up to this fight, and have verbally sparred for years on social media and through regular, ancient, crusty media interviews and the like, too.

The pay-per-view undercard, which starts at 8 pm ET on Saturday, will feature David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguachi Falcao at 168 lbs; a rematch between Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev, also at 168 lbs; and Elijah Garcia taking on Kevin Salgado at 160 lbs. Morrell vs Falcao is a 12-round bout, while the other two are scheduled for 10.

The prelims for the show, which will stream free on social media as well as DAZN on Saturday at 6 pm ET, will feature Fiodir Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas at 160 lbs and Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Charles at 154 lbs. Both fights are set for 10 rounds.

