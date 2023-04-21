 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua says ‘there might be some truth’ to rumors of huge heavyweight card in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua hints that there is a real possibility he takes on Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

By Wil Esco
Anthony Joshua says he can’t wait for his next big showdown.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Not long after word has been spreading about what would essentially be an unprecedented heavyweight card in Saudi Arabia, featuring Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder, Joshua has been stirring the pot a bit by acknowledging that it may not be a pipe dream after all.

Joshua was a bit cryptic when talking to Sky Sports about the situation, but does says he’s excited for a big fight that’s to come at the end of the year, even if he doesn’t fight before then.

“Have you ever heard of anything like that before? Two heavyweight clashes on the same night,” Joshua told Sky Sports News. “The rumours that are circulating, there might be some truth behind it.

“I’ve had my first fight; I’ve spoken to my coach, hopefully I can fight in July or August - keep that momentum - and then by December, there’s rumours going around that I’m going to be in a big showdown - and I can’t wait.”

Of course at this point we’re at the very preliminary stages of these discussions, but should an event like this prove viable it would certainly garner the attention of global audience. As of now Joshua is most recently coming off a decision win over Jermaine Franklin where despite the win he’s received criticism of his performance. Deontay Wilder, meanwhile last appeared in October when he swiftly dismantled Robert Helenius.

Should this prospects of this big idea of a card continue to gain traction, we’ll provide you with all the information as it becomes available.

