Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia are now officially set for Saturday night, as both fighters made weight on their 136 lb contract weight main event for tomorrow’s pay-per-view blockbuster main event.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) came in at 135.1 lbs, with Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) tipping the scales at 135.5. Both looked in good shape, and the two did shove just a bit before things were quickly broken up. The shoving was instigated by Davis.

“I feel good right now. I had breakfast in the morning, so I feel strong,” Garcia said. “I don’t really know (about the shoving). I think him and Bernard (Hopkins) started getting into it, then it was just crazy. But I’m staying focused.

“I’m just ready to eat now. I’m focused, I don’t got much to say. My focus now is just on Gervonta Davis. I’m ready to destroy him, that’s it.”

Asked about the issue with Hopkins, who is one of Garcia’s promoters at Golden Boy, Davis said, “He’s talking about he’s ‘about that life,’ man, nobody’s worried about his old ass. He needs to sit back and let the young’uns do it.”

“Punishment. Knockout,” Davis predicted. “It’s gonna be crazy. Don’t blink your eyes, don’t get no popcorn, don’t get no drink, none of that. Just focus. It’s gonna be an incredible fight.”

Undercard weigh-in results

David Morrell Jr 167.8 vs Yamaguchi Falcao 166.4

Gabriel Rosado 167.3 vs Bektemir Melikuziev 167.3

Elijah Garcia 159.2 vs Kevin Salgado 159.3

Prelims: Fiodor Czerkaszyn 159.1 vs Elias Espadas 158.9

Prelims: Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.1 vs Jose Charles 154.3

