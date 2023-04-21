Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson headlines June 9th Don King PPV

Adrien Broner has a date and a dance partner for his first fight since signing with Don King in March, as both Dan Rafael and Keith Idec report that “AB” will fight Bill Hutchinson atop a June 9th PPV in Miami.

The bout will officially be announced at a press conference tomorrow.

Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KO), a practicing lawyer out of Pittsburgh, has never been scheduled past eight rounds and has fought just once since 2019, beating 14-19-3 Rondale Hubbert by decision. He figures to be a fair bit smaller than Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) too, as he competes around the lightweight limit fairly regularly, and has never beaten anyone of note.

At least BLK Prime tried to throw Broner in with a warm body.

I know Hutchinson doesn’t appear to practice criminal law, instead touting his “ability to produce high-level risk analysis and to advocate effectively in negotiations, all while comprehending legal conventions,” but there’s something horribly poetic about Broner’s first fight since 2021 coming against an attorney. Maybe he can retain Hutchinson’s services after King inevitably puts the screws to him.