Rakhimov vs Cordina: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Shavkat Rakhimov and Joe Cordina will meet today in Cardiff for Rakhimov’s IBF 130 lb title, headlining a Matchroom Boxing show on DAZN that should serve as a solid appetizer for tonight’s Davis vs Garcia event.

We’ll be here, and live updates for the main card will come in the following stream, including round-by-round for the main event. That coverage will kick off at 2 pm ET:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:15 am ET)

Skye Nicolson (6-0, 0 KO) vs Linda Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Brandon Scott (4-0, 1 KO) vs Reynaldo Cajina (15-79-5, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds

Nathan Howells (5-0-1, 0 KO) vs Jahfieus Faure (1-12-1, 0 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds

Sammy Lee (1-0, 0 KO) vs Juris Zundovskis (6-5, 5 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Miles Gordon-Darby (3-0, 0 KO) vs Phil Williams (6-41-1, 1 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)