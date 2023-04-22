Rakhimov vs Cordina: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Shavkat Rakhimov and Joe Cordina will meet today in Cardiff for Rakhimov’s IBF 130 lb title, headlining a Matchroom Boxing show on DAZN that should serve as a solid appetizer for tonight’s Davis vs Garcia event.
We’ll be here, and live updates for the main card will come in the following stream, including round-by-round for the main event. That coverage will kick off at 2 pm ET:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:15 am ET)
- Skye Nicolson (6-0, 0 KO) vs Linda Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Brandon Scott (4-0, 1 KO) vs Reynaldo Cajina (15-79-5, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
- Nathan Howells (5-0-1, 0 KO) vs Jahfieus Faure (1-12-1, 0 KO), junior lightweights, 4 rounds
- Sammy Lee (1-0, 0 KO) vs Juris Zundovskis (6-5, 5 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
- Miles Gordon-Darby (3-0, 0 KO) vs Phil Williams (6-41-1, 1 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Shavkat Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KO) vs Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Rakhimov’s IBF title
- Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KO) vs Marie-Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO title
- Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KO) vs Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KO), rematch, lightweights, 12 rounds, for Gwynne’s British title
- Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KO) vs Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds
- Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KO) vs Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
