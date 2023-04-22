 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davis vs Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is LIVE TONIGHT! Join us for updates, highlights, results, and full coverage starting at 6 pm ET!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Ryan Garcia is here! The two undefeated, hugely popular young boxing stars will collide in a 12-round main event tonight on pay-per-view, live at 8 pm ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

We’ll be here for all the action, starting at 6 pm ET with the prelims, and then continuing at 8 pm ET for the four-fight PPV card. Wil Esco will be on round-by-round for all four PPV card fights, and we’ll have live results, highlights, and updates as the show goes along in this stream:

Prelims (Social Media and DAZN, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KO) vs Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Vito Mielnicki Jr (14-1, 9 KO) vs Jose Charles (20-3-1, 12 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO) vs Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO), catchweight [136 lbs], 12 rounds
  • David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KO) vs Yamaguchi Falcao (24-1-1, 10 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Gabriel Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KO) vs Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KO), rematch, super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO) vs Kevin Salgado (15-1-1, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

