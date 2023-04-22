Gervonta “Tank” Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia with a seventh round body shot, a delayed reaction that saw Garcia take a knee and fail to beat the 10-count from referee Thomas Taylor.

Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) had also been down in the second round, caught open on a counter uppercut with a left hand from Davis (29-0, 27 KO).

Garcia, 24, had his good moments in the fight, but once Davis caught him in the second round, it just felt like the 28-year-old from Baltimore was a bit too skilled overall for Garcia, who was taking a big step up in competition in his career, entirely because he truly wanted to do just that, he wanted a big fight and demanded it.

He got it, and Davis proved what he’d said in the build-up, that he was simply a better fighter. Davis did tell Jim Gray that a lot of his talk was just talk, and that he wasn’t entirely sure what approach he’d have until they were in the ring.

“I really don’t know until I actually got in there, but once I got in there with him, I felt like, skill-wise, (I) was unmatched,” he said.

The two combatants did show a lot of respect to one another when all was said and done, with Garcia taking the L with grace.

“Tank is a great fighter, I take my hat off to him,” Ryan said. “I know we talked a lot of shit, but he knows what it is, it’s all love at the end of the day. I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter and I respect him a lot.”

The two shook hands at that point.

Davis vs Garcia highlights

Undercard

David Morrell Jr smashed Yamaguchi Falcao in the first round, and as expected called for a big 168 lb showdown with David Benavidez afterwards, which seems likely to happen this fall, maybe late in the summer.

Bektemir Melikuziev easily won his rematch with Gabriel Rosado, Elijah Garcia got a good win over Kevin Salgado, and more! For full highlights and results of the Davis vs Garcia undercard, check our full undercard report from earlier in the evening.