Highlights and results: Lukasz Rozanski stops Alen Babic in first round to take WBC bridgerweight title

Alen Babic’s run hit a wall today in Poland, as he was dropped and stopped in the first round by Lukasz Rozanski.

The win gives Rozanski (15-0, 14 KO) the WBC “bridgerweight” title, which represents a division that doesn’t really exist.

Babic (11-1, 10 KO) was dropped once, but got up to fight, at which point Rozanski just kept coming at him until the referee stopped the fight.

It may be seen as an unceremonious end to the Babic Craze of 2020, and he maybe could have been allowed to keep fighting, but he was being battered here, too:

Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KO's) drops Alen "The Savage" Babic (11-1) in the 1st and then jumps on him to force the TKO-1 stoppage win & the WBC Bridgerweight championship of the world in Rzeszow, Poland pic.twitter.com/7TZQ708Fgz — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) April 22, 2023

It’s entirely possible there will wind up being a rematch of this fight, because again, “bridgerweight” has not really taken off the way the WBC hoped it would, and Babic fights are not a hard sell, they’re always entertaining for what they are.

This also feels — to supporters and detractors alike, I’m sure — fairly inevitable, since Babic’s defense has always been just taking shots.