How to watch Zepeda vs Arboleda, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for April 27-29, 2023

Thursday, April 27

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Zepeda vs Arboleda press conference.

DAZN, TBA, Brian Ceballo vs Luis Alberto Veron. This actually still wasn’t listed on DAZN’s schedule as of the time this post was being put together, but it is happening. It’s a BoxingInsider/DiBella Entertainment promotion under the Broadway Boxing brand from Sony Hall in Manhattan. Ceballo was originally supposed to face Edward Ulloa Diaz, but now it’s Luis Alberto Veron. There is an undercard that features Mongolian Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. I might be here. I might not.

Friday, April 28

FITE+, 1:00 pm ET, Nick Parpa vs Jamie Smith. This is a Boxing Social-promoted card at York Hall, which is a great venue. Here’s the lineup from BoxRec.

Saturday, April 29

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda. This was supposed to be Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Vergil Ortiz Jr, of course, which is an actual great fight, so this is genuinely just a lousy break for Golden Boy, who ultimately had to do their best to fill the date with something else. Zepeda’s a good fighter and a contender at lightweight. I’ll be here, though in all honesty when you really break it down, this fight isn’t going to be dramatically bigger than the Broadway Boxing card. It is more significant, though, and I like Zepeda.