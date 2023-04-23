‘I’m definitely the face of boxing’: Gervonta Davis celebrates win over Ryan Garcia

Gervonta “Tank” Davis backed up his words and put Ryan Garcia away in the seventh round tonight in Las Vegas, going to 29-0 (27 KO) in his career, and handing Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) his first professional loss.

Here’s what Davis said in his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray:

On predicting a seventh round KO

“It was me just trying to get into his head, you know? I really don’t know until I actually got in there with my opponent, but once I got in there with him, I felt like, skill-wise, (I) was unmatched.”

On the second round knockdown

“It was just him not knowing his placement. I knew I was the smarter guy. My coach was telling me in camp, ‘He’s gonna come up with his head up, so shoot over top.’”

On the seventh round knockdown

“I seen his facial expression and that’s what made me take it to him. It was a good shot, for sure.”

On whether he thought Garcia would get up again

“I thought he was gonna get up, but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him, like, ‘Get up,’ and he shook his head, ‘No.’”

On being the “face of boxing” now

“I’m definitely the face of boxing. Abso-fucking-lutely.”