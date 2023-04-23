Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia official scorecard: Tank led on all three cards at time of knockout

Gervonta “Tank” Davis didn’t let it go to the scorecards, but he was leading on every judge’s card at the time of his seventh round knockout win over Ryan Garcia.

Davis (29-0, 27 KO) led 58-55, 58-56, and 59-55 on the three cards. Interestingly, none of the three judges — Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti, or Steve Weisfeld, all veterans — gave Davis a 10-8 round in the second, despite him scoring a clean, clear knockdown.

That would indicate that all of the judges felt Garcia had won the round otherwise. Cheatham and Weisfeld gave the frame to Davis on a 10-9 score, while Moretti had it even, 10-10, which is pretty rare in American boxing.

Here are the official scores at the time of the stoppage:

Cheatham and Weisfeld both gave Garcia the first round, which was very quiet on both sides, and Moretti gave Garcia the third round, while Cheatham also had Garcia winning the sixth, the only judge to give Garcia more than one round of his own; though, again, Moretti did have one round even.

For what it’s worth — not much, honestly! — Bad Left Hook had the fight 58-55 in Davis’ favor on both of our unofficial cards, my own and Wil Esco’s, with Wil doing the round-by-round coverage for us, which you can read back here: