George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes set for July 29th in Las Vegas

George Kambosos Jr tells News Corp that his planned return against Maxi Hughes, previously expected to land in Australia sometime this summer, will take place July 29th in Las Vegas due to “broadcast negotiations.” Said broadcast has yet to be revealed.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) says that a win will put him “back in line for the IBF world title,” though it’s unclear whether that means it’s an official eliminator. Gustavo Lemos is technically still at the front of the line after torching Lee Selby, while Kambosos and Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KO) sit at no. 7 and 8, respectively.

Whatever the stakes, it is, as I’ve said before, a really nice matchup. Hughes has paid his dues and Kambosos is on the outside looking in after getting schooled by Devin Haney twice in a row. Whether it’ll be any good to watch is another question entirely, but the matchmaking itself is commendable.